US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 26 India's L&T Infrastructure Finance is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.02 million) in 10-year subordinate bonds at 10.14 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
L&T Infrastructure Finance is a unit of construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro.
Darashaw is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said.
($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.