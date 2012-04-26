MUMBAI, April 26 India's L&T Infrastructure Finance is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.02 million) in 10-year subordinate bonds at 10.14 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

L&T Infrastructure Finance is a unit of construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro.

Darashaw is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said.

($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)