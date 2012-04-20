L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a unit of India's biggest engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, is planning to raise 1.8 billion rupees ($34.6 million) via 10-year bonds yielding 10.06 percent, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The bond has separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions starting from the first year to the 10th year, and has an average maturity of marginally less than 7 years, said the company source.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to replace an existing bank borrowing facility for a special purpose vehicle, said the source, adding that the company will save around 1 percent in borrowing cost.

Infrastructure Development Finance Co and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the arrangers to the deal.

The bond is rated AA by ICRA and CARE and the issue is scheduled to open next week.

($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)