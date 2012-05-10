MUMBAI Drugmaker Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) said it will launch this year more products in its key United States market to boost sales there, after reporting a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit as tax expenses quadrupled.

Mumbai-based Lupin, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said consolidated net profit fell to 1.56 billion rupees for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March from 2.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

Lupin will launch at least 20 new products in the U.S. market during the year to March 2013, higher than the 11 it launched in the previous fiscal year, Group President Nilesh Gupta told Reuters after the earnings announcement.

"Our base in the U.S. is high but I believe, we will have to better this growth rate in the current fiscal year," Gupta said in a telephone interview.

Lupin's consolidated sales during the three months to March grew about a quarter to 18.83 billion rupees.

Profit for the quarter was hurt by higher tax expenses as two of Lupin's manufacturing facilities lost tax incentives, Gupta said, adding, the company will move some manufacturing to a new facility that will get tax incentives.

Tax expenditure for the quarter jumped to 1.35 billion rupees from 311.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Shares in Lupin closed 4.3 percent down at 522.15 rupees on Thursday. The stock is up nearly 17 percent this year outperforming the Nifty.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)