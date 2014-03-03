* Looks for partners for copies of biotech drugs
* Global biosimilars market seen worth $11-$25 bln in 2020
* Seeks partner to develop device for lung drugs
By Zeba Siddiqui and Ben Hirschler
MUMBAI, March 3 Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd
is seeking new partnership agreements as it moves into
the promising fields of inhaled lung drugs and copies of
biotechnology drugs, its managing director said.
The United States and Japan were the most interesting
regions for so-called "biosimilar" developments by Lupin and the
company is actively seeking partners with the right drug
development expertise, Nilesh Gupta told Reuters in an
interview.
Making copies of biotech medicines is emerging as a hot new
business area for Indian pharmaceutical companies, which are
seeking to move up the value curve by producing more complex and
higher-margin generic products.
Rival Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, for example,
already has a deal in place to develop biosimilars with
Germany's Merck KGaA, while Biocon Ltd has a
similar tie-up with U.S.-based Mylan Inc.
Lupin, the country's No. 4 drugmaker by revenue, is entering
the fray with a eye on the prize of selling cheaper copies of
injectable biotech drugs for diseases such as cancer and
rheumatoid arthritis in developed markets.
"We've been out there talking to companies for partnering. I
think we probably see it as a product-by-product partnership
rather than a broad partnership," said Gupta, son of company
founder Desh Bandhu Gupta.
Lupin has in recent years developed from a maker of simple
"me-too" generic pills into a company that also produces
higher-margin branded products and more complex generics. It has
already created and developed a basket of 10 biosimilars, five
of which are in advanced stages of development.
GLOBAL MARKET
Biosimilar versions of cancer drugs such as Roche Holding
AG's Rituxan and Johnson & Johnson's arthritis
drug Remicade are within reach for the generics industry as
patents start to expire.
Healthcare information firm IMS Health believes the global
biosimilars market could be worth between $11 billion and $25
billion in 2020.
Inhaled drugs to treat asthma and chronic lung disease are
other examples of difficult-to-make generic medicines where
Gupta is betting his firm's know-how can give it an edge in a
competitive field.
The two big prizes for generic manufacturers are
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Advair and AstraZeneca Plc's
Symbicort. Both are dry powder inhalers that present a
manufacturing challenge to companies trying to make copies.
Gupta said Lupin would seek a partner to develop the inhaler
device needed to deliver these medicines.
He acknowledged he faced some formidable opponents,
including local rivals such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, Dr. Reddy's and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
, as well as international groups such as Mylan, Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Novartis AG
unit Sandoz.
"There are about seven or eight players who are working for
the same product," he said. "It will be an interesting space and
I don't think more than two or three players will make it to the
finish line."
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David
Holmes)