May 10 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 1.56 vs 2.27 Net Sales 18.83 vs 15.12 Results are consolidated. Lupin's total tax expenses rose to 1.35 billion rupees in January-March from 311.5 million rupees a year earlier. NOTE: Lupin Ltd is a Mumbai-based drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)