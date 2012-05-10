BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
May 10 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 1.56 vs 2.27 Net Sales 18.83 vs 15.12 Results are consolidated. Lupin's total tax expenses rose to 1.35 billion rupees in January-March from 311.5 million rupees a year earlier. NOTE: Lupin Ltd is a Mumbai-based drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.