By Diksha Madhok
| NEW DELHI, July 23
NEW DELHI, July 23 Oreo marked her birthday this
year with a pool party in a posh New Delhi neighbourhood.
Nothing unusual - except that the two-year-old is a dog.
The Dalmatian celebrated with a cake of flour, cheese and
chicken tikkas, garnished with a rib-shaped biscuit on top and
spent the day splashing in a swimming pool and chasing her 20
canine friends at a sprawling dog resort.
"It was like I was having my daughter's birthday party,"
said Priyamvada Sharma, Oreo's owner, who also has a 2-year-old
female Labrador. "We had every possible type of biscuit and bone
any pet shop would have."
Oreo is one of a growing number of pampered pooches in India
lavished with indulgent care - and a growing range of products -
as the ranks of the middle-class increase and pet owners spare
nothing for their furred darlings.
Sharma's pets have been brought up in luxury. They have a
full-time maid and are regulars at grooming parlours and
swimming pools.
While some years ago the concept of branded pet food was
unheard of in India, and dogs were often fed table scraps, the
market is now flooded with pet dietary and health products.
There are also pet salons, upscale vet clinics, pet couture,
pet nannies, dog walkers, reiki therapists, grooming
specialists, dog-friendly hotels and air-conditioned kennels
mushrooming across big cities.
Quite a contrast to when Maura Sabin, from the United
States, first came to live in India with her two cats and was
far from impressed by India's vet services.
"Twenty years ago...they knew horses and they knew dogs and
that is all they knew," she said.
DOGS IN THE MAJORITY
A Euromonitor research report estimates that India's pet
industry is expected to grow 22 percent this year and reach 4.5
billion rupees (around $81 million), in a nation where the per
capita income is $1,256. Dogs account for 80 percent of all pets
in India, with cats and fish also popular.
Preeti Kumar quit her job as a teacher to start a pet
grooming salon with her husband in 2007, one of the first in New
Delhi. She now runs seven salons in the city offering services
such as aroma therapy baths, herbal massage and hair colouring.
People buy certain breeds because it is a status symbol, she
said.
"There are people who do buy a breed like St. Bernard which
is actually not meant for Delhi weather because it is a huge,
hairy pet," said the 37-year-old Kumar, who owns 13 dogs
including boxers, poodles, pugs, and also imported exotic breeds
such as the Bedlington terrier and Cairn terrier.
"One of the most popular breeds because of the Vodafone ad
is the pug," she added, referring to an ad that made the breed a
darling of the middle-class.
Many abandon or neglect these dogs once their fascination
wears off, but the idea that pets could be family members is
gaining wider acceptance - and prompting major cash outlays.
"I wanted to buy a small car, but I had to buy a bigger car
because of my dog," said Natasha Adlakha, a freelance writer who
has a golden retriever called Google and spends around $400, or
20 percent of her monthly salary, on the dog.
While a decade ago, it was common for dogs to sleep outside
the house or in the garage, now some owners keep their
air-conditioner on 24 hours a day just for their pets. Sharma
also got a wrought-iron bed, with a velvet mattress, for her
dog.
Even religious rules are being bent for the sake of the
dogs' well-being.
Sharma cannot cook or eat chicken in her house, but these
restrictions do not apply to her "girls." Her maid prepares a
stew for them with seasonal vegetables, turmeric and expensive
dog food every morning.
The breakdown of the traditional joint family structure in
India also appears to have contributed to the changing attitude
towards pets. Young urban Indians are earning more and marrying
late, with pets often becoming their replacement children.
The 25-year-old Sharma said that anybody who wants to marry
her must take on her pets as well.
"If I were to get married, I would only get married to
someone who would love my dogs as much I love my dogs and they
will come with me."
(Reporting By Diksha Madhok, editing by Elaine Lies)