March 21 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.1 percent as on March 9, compared with a 13.5 percent rise two weeks earlier and 16.6 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus two weeks ago, in pct) March 9 Feb 24, 2012 13.1 13.5 Money supply was 72,830.4 billion rupees as of March 9, compared with 72,262.7 billion rupees on Feb. 24, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 5.4 percent in the week to March 16, compared with 19.4 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.2 percent year-on-year in the week to March 16, compared with 19.4 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)