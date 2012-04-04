April 4,India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13 percent as on March 23, compared with 13.1 percent rise two weeks earlier and 16.1 percent growth a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) March 23 March 9, 2012 13.0 13.1 Money supply was 73,475.3 billion rupees as of March 23 compared with 72,830.4 billion rupees on March 9, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 4.3 percent in the week to March 30, compared with 19 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 13 percent year-on-year in the week to March 30, compared with 18.5 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)