MUMBAI, Nov 16 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 16.1 percent as of Nov. 4, from 14.4 percent a fortnight ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH

(versus year ago, in pct)

Nov. 4, 2011 Oct. 21, 2011 Nov. 5, 2010

16.1 14.4 15.9

Money supply was 70,105.61 billion rupees as of Nov. 4, compared with 64,995.48 billion rupees on March 31 and 60,277.04 billion rupees on Nov. 5, 2010, the central bank said.

The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 13.2 percent in the week to Nov. 11 vs 27 percent year ago.

It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 12.4 pct in the week to Nov. 11 vs 21.0 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)