MUMBAI, Nov 30 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 15.2 percent as on Nov 18, from 16.1 percent a fortnight ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) Nov 18, 2011 Nov 4, 2011 Nov 19, 2010 15.2 16.1 16.2 Money supply was 70,136.74 billion rupees as of Nov 18, compared with 70,105.61 billion rupees on Nov 4 and 60,758.13 billion rupees on Nov 19, 2010, the central bank said. The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was at 14 percent in the week to Nov. 25, compared with 23.7 percent year ago. It also said currency in circulation y-o-y grew 12.6 pct in the week to Nov. 25, compared with 19.9 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)