Feb 8 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 14.4 percent as on Jan. 27, compared with 15.8 percent rise two weeks earlier and 16.5 percent growth a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) Jan 27, 2012 Jan 13, 2011 Jan 27, 2011 14.4 15.8 16.5 Money supply was 71,594.7 billion rupees as of Jan. 27 compared with 71,925.7 billion rupees on Jan. 13, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 11 percent in the week to Feb. 3, compared with 24.5 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 3, compared with 19.4 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)