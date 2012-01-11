Jan 11 India's M3 money supply fell rose an annual 15.6 percent as on Dec. 30, from 16.5 percent two weeks earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) Dec 30, 2011 Dec 16, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 15.6 16.5 16.5 Money supply was 71,986.8 billion rupees as of Dec. 30, compared with 70,510.44 billion rupees on Dec. 16 and 62,024.28 billion rupees on Dec. 31, 2010, the central bank said. The RBI also said year-on-year reserve money growth was 13.1 percent in the week to Jan. 6, compared with 23.5 percent year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.2 pct year on year in the week to Jan. 6, compared with 19.0 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)