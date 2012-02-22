Feb 22 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 14.0 percent as on Feb. 10, compared with 14.4 percent rise two weeks earlier and 17.2 percent growth a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. M3 MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH (versus year ago, in pct) Feb 10, 2012 Jan 27, 2012 14.0 14.4 Money supply was 72,118.9 billion rupees as of Feb. 10 compared with 71,594.7 billion rupees on Jan. 27, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 11.10 percent in the week to Feb. 17, compared with 21.4 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 17, compared with 20.3 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)