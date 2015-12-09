MUMBAI Dec 9 An Indian government auctioneer
will sell on Wednesday farmland, a restaurant and even a car
which officials say once belonged to the country's most wanted
man, fugitive Mumbai mafia boss Dawood Ibrahim.
Indian police have been unable to trace him for decades, but
for as little as 4,000 rupees ($60), bidders can snap up a car
he purportedly owned - a 15-year-old green Hyundai Accent sedan
now parked in a working-class Mumbai suburb.
The properties, confiscated more than a decade ago, make up
only a tiny fraction of Ibrahim's assets. Some have already been
put up for sale but remain mostly unwanted, as buyers stay away.
On Wednesday, a crowd had gathered outside a down-at-heel
south Mumbai hotel where the auction was taking place, kept
outside by tight security.
Ibrahim, reported to be hiding in neighbouring Pakistan,
runs D Company, a crime syndicate Indian authorities accuse of
engaging in murder, extortion and weapon-smuggling.
He is also accused of financing Islamist militant groups and
of masterminding bomb and grenade attacks in Mumbai in March
1993 that killed 257 people and wounded more than 700.
Ibrahim fled India in the 1980s and has since eluded the
authorities, although the arrest last month of a former partner
in Indonesia - Rajendra Nikalje, known as Chhota Rajan - is
thought to be part of a strategy to hunt him down.
The Indian government has battled for years to confiscate
properties held not only by Ibrahim but by his relatives in
Mumbai, and has been held up by repeated appeals.
($1=66.7300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)