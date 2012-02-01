MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's Magma Fincorp
, a non-banking financial company, plans to raise up to
1 billion rupees ($20.22 million) via 18- and 24-month bonds at
10.75 percent, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
The issue is rated AA+ by Care and is being arranged by ING
Vysya, said the source.
($1 = 49.4450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)