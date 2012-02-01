MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's Magma Fincorp , a non-banking financial company, plans to raise up to 1 billion rupees ($20.22 million) via 18- and 24-month bonds at 10.75 percent, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday. The issue is rated AA+ by Care and is being arranged by ING Vysya, said the source. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issues Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)