MUMBAI, July 10 India's wealthiest state plans
to spend almost $16 billion over five to six years on a revamp
of key infrastructure, reviving long-dormant projects including
a Mumbai airport, a port and a key coastal road, Maharashtra's
chief minister said.
Seeking to accelerate economic growth, India's government
has prioritised the kick-starting of infrastructure projects
that had gathered dust, either because of an obstructive
bureaucracy, a lack of private sector interest or in some cases,
lengthy litigation.
Congested Mumbai, the biggest city in Maharashtra and
India's financial capital, is home to some of the most delayed
projects in the country. But the state -- the size of Italy,
with almost double the population -- says reviving them is a
priority, as it actively courts investment to create much-needed
jobs. Half of its population is under 25.
"It should not have waited so long. It is late. But now we
will try to catch up," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in
an interview at his official residence, in leafy south Mumbai.
Fadnavis, who last year became the first member of the
ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to run the
state, said he had accelerated the infrastructure plans, in part
due to direct intervention from the central government.
That includes, for example, for the new Mumbai airport,
which is scheduled to see its first flight in 2019.
"In four months, we got all eight clearances," he said,
adding that a bidder for the project would be chosen by the end
of the summer.
The airport is a crucial part of efforts to push Mumbai
development away from the sea, alleviating a metropolitan area
estimated to be home to more than 20 million and whose roads and
public transport are already choked.
That project will include a road bridge, on the drawing
board for more than four decades and taken up by the media as a
case study in infrastructure delays and the impact of poor
planning -- as well as a new city on a 600 square km plot around
the airport, the size of the current city of Mumbai.
The broader infrastructure plan will also include a new port
outside Mumbai, reviving a project first mooted in 1996.
Fadnavis, at 44 one of the youngest among the BJP's higher
ranks, has travelled frequently over the last six months on a
high profile campaign to attract big investors to Maharashtra,
from Mercedes Benz to Foxconn, manufacturer
of the Apple iPhone.
He said the state was encouraging companies -- from cars to
technology -- to come and to bring their suppliers.
"We are importing almost all hardware -- even in mobiles.
Only 7 percent of mobiles are made in India, even though we are
one of the largest markets," he said, adding one reason was the
lack of a supplier network.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)