NEW DELHI Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd expects to sell Mahindra Reva electric cars in India by November, a top official said.

The automaker, which acquired electric vehicle maker Reva in 2010, unveiled two electric cars at the Delhi Auto Expo in New Delhi.

"We will launch these cars in the market by Diwali," Pawan Goenka, head of Mahindra Reva Electric Motor Co, as well as president at parent Mahindra & Mahindra, told reporters at the Auto Expo.

"India is ready for electric vehicles if manufacturers provide them," he said.

Diwali is the festival of lights that falls in November.

(Reporting by Henry Foy & Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)