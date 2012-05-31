MUMBAI May 31 Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest utility vehicle maker, expects tractor sales growth in India to slow to 5-6 percent in 2012/13 from 10-12 percent forecast earlier, a company official said on Thursday.

Mahindra, the flagship company of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group conglomerate, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit this week, on strong volume growth in the face of rising input costs. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)