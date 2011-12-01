BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd November vehicle sales.
Nov 2011 Nov 2010 pct chg
TOTAL SALES 40,722 26,666 +52.7
DOMESTIC SALES 38,159 25,166 +51.6
EXPORTS 2,563 1,500 +70.9
NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: