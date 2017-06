Engineers work on the assembly line of newly launched sport utility vehicle (SUV) 'Scorpio' at a factory in Nashik, about 160 km (100 miles) from Mumbai March 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra(MAHM.NS) fall 1.8 percent on news that fire broke out in one of the storage areas for a plant that manufactures its Scorpio and Xylo TCF vehicles in North Maharashtra.

One domestic brokerage analyst estimates the maximum impact would be 7-8 percent of this month's production of the two models.

The production loss in first shift is estimated to be around 250 vehicles, the company said.

However the plant assets are adequately covered by insurance, the company said in a stock filing.