UPDATE 4-Huge bomb blast kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Violence continues as holy month of Ramadan begins (Adds Taliban denies responsibility, comment from NATO coalition)
May 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2013 April 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 41,432 40,715 2 DOMESTIC SALES 39,902 39,295 2 PASSENGER VEHICLES 20,748 20,554 1 EXPORTS 1,530 1,420 8 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Violence continues as holy month of Ramadan begins (Adds Taliban denies responsibility, comment from NATO coalition)
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: