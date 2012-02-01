* Q3 net profit 3.1 bln rupees vs 2.2 bln rupees estimates

* Profit mainly helped by foreign exchange gains (Adds details)

BANGALORE Feb 1 Indian computer services company Mahindra Satyam Ltd reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly net profit, mainly helped by the fall in the value of the rupee.

The company, part of the Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd conglomerate, said its net profit rose to 3.1 billion rupees ($62.7 million) in its fiscal third-quarter ended Dec. 31, from 596 million a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 2.2 billion rupees.

Mahindra Satyam booked foreign exchange gains of 664 million rupees, up from 134 million rupees in the year-earlier period.

Third-quarter revenue rose to 17.2 billion rupees from 12.8 billion a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

"In terms of profitability, I would say that we are reaching normalcy and are at par, or pretty close to being at par, to the industry standards," Chairman Vineet Nayyar said on TV.

"We continue on our path of building the organisation and improving our operating metrics in the face of some headwinds on the economic front," he said.

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is a worry for the sector, which has been looking to increase sales to the region to hedge against excessive exposure to the United States.

The United States accounts for about half of Mahindra Satyam's sales, with Europe accounting for about a quarter.

Mahindra Satyam and larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys Ltd are part of India's $76 billion software services industry, which gets more than 90 percent of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

Shares in Mahindra Satyam, which the market values at $1.7 billion, ended up 3.7 percent at 76.15 rupees ahead of the results announcement. The main Mumbai market rose 0.6 percent.

($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Ted Kerr)