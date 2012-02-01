BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's Mahindra Satyam posted a third-quarter net profit of 3.1 billion rupees ($62.7 million), TV channels reported on Wednesday.
It posted revenue of 17.2 billion rupees for the three months ended Dec. 31, the channels reported. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year