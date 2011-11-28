Shares of Punj Llyod jumped after the company said that it has bagged an EPC offshore contract worth 4.69 billion rupees from ONGC. "With this contract, the order backlog for the group on a consolidated basis has gone up to 271.7 billion rupees," said the company in a press release. . At 2:20 p.m, shares of Punj Llyod were up 5.55 percent, at 49.45 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)