Kingfisher Airlines Chairman Vijay Mallya speaks to the media during a news conference in Mumbai November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha, several television news channels reported on Monday.

Mallya, 60, flew first class from Delhi to London on March 2 at a time when the Indian government and mainly state-controlled banks are trying to recover $1.4 billion owed by his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS).

The government wrote to its British counterpart on Thursday seeking the deportation of the Formula 1 motor racing boss, who is the target of a non-bailable warrant in a money laundering investigation.

India has already revoked the diplomatic passport that Mallya carried as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)