Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
NEW DELHI Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha, several television news channels reported on Monday.
Mallya, 60, flew first class from Delhi to London on March 2 at a time when the Indian government and mainly state-controlled banks are trying to recover $1.4 billion owed by his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS).
The government wrote to its British counterpart on Thursday seeking the deportation of the Formula 1 motor racing boss, who is the target of a non-bailable warrant in a money laundering investigation.
India has already revoked the diplomatic passport that Mallya carried as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
