By Devidutta Tripathy
| MUMBAI, March 10
MUMBAI, March 10 A group of Indian banks,
seeking to recover more than $1 billion in loans from Kingfisher
Airlines, has taken possession of nine trademarks related to the
defunct carrier as the mystery over the whereabouts of its
chief, Vijay Mallya, deepens.
Mallya, who built his fortune with Kingfisher Beer and is a
guarantor to the debt, left the country last week, a lawyer for
the lenders told the Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday. The
banks have asked the court to demand his return and to impound
his passport.
The latest twist in Mallya's fortunes has come at a time
when authorities have pledged to clean up bank balance sheets,
with the industry saddled by an estimated $120 billion in bad
and troubled loans.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament on Thursday
that the lenders will take every possible action to recover the
debt from Mallya and other defaulters.
"As far as the government is concerned the clear
instructions are that the banks must go all out to take every
possible action," he said, adding there were some cases of
"wilful default even bordering (on) fraud".
Kingfisher stopped flying in October 2012 for want of cash,
leaving creditors, suppliers and employees unpaid. It owed banks
90.91 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) as of end-November, Jaitley
said.
Indian media believe Mallya is in Britain and have reported
from the gates of a luxury residence in Hertfordshire, to the
north of London, that he may be staying there.
A spokesman for UB Group, Mallya's conglomerate, declined to
comment on his whereabouts and the trademark seizure.
Mallya, who had billed himself as the "King of Good Times"
living an extravagant life, has been called a 'wilful' defaulter
by some banks. He said over the weekend that the he had no
intention of running away from creditors to Kingfisher, and was
in talks with them over a one-time settlement.
The trademarks seized include the "Kingfisher" label,
"Flying Models" and "Fly the Good Times", according to a notice
in newspapers by the banks' trustee, SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd.
Harish Bijoor, a brand consultant, however, called the
banks' move a knee-jerk reaction and said there might not be
many takers for the trademarks.
"Who would ever want to run with a label called Kingfisher
Airlines?," Bijoor said, adding he did not expect the move to
impact India's best-selling beer, Kingfisher.
Kingfisher beer is made by United Breweries Ltd
which is part of Mallya's UB Group but now counts Heineken
as its biggest shareholder.
($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Additional reporting by
Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Edwina Gibbs)