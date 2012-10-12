NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD Oct 12 An Indian court
issued a warrant against billionaire Vijay Mallya and his
Kingfisher Airlines on Friday, an airport operator
that is suing the company said.
GMR Infrastructure, which operates airports in
Delhi and Hyderabad, has filed a case against Mallya and other
executives of Kingfisher alleging that four cheques worth a
combined 105 million rupees ($1.99 million) bounced.
"Since they failed to appear before the magistrate, the
court has ordered issuance of non-bailable warrant against
Kingfisher, Mr. Vijay Mallya and four other Kingfisher
officials," GMR said on Friday.
Kingfisher said that the company had not been served with a
warrant. The statement did not comment on Mallya or the other
executives. Officials at the court in the southern city of
Hyderabad were unavailable to comment.
A person served with a non-bailable warrant has to appear in
court before a specified date to avoid detention, a lawyer who
is not part of the case said.
Once India's second-biggest airline, Kingfisher has never
turned a profit since its launch in 2005. It has defaulted on
payments to airports, tax authorities and banks and is seven
months behind on salary payments to staff.
Kingfisher said on Friday that its planes, grounded since
Oct. 1 after an employee protest turned violent, would not fly
for another week.
($1 = 52.6700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Mohammed Shafeeq; Editing by
Erica Billingham)