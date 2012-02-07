Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI The government is in the process of building seven large manufacturing hubs in the country and is considering a proposal to construct five more, said Talleen Kumar, joint secretary at the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.
The government is also in talks with state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra to set up special purpose vehicles for constructing industrial townships under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a CII Manufacturing Summit.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.