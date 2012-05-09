* Heavy equipment makers eye Indian mass market
By Henry Foy and Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, May 9 At the opening ceremony for
Daimler AG's $850 million India factory, Chairman
Dieter Zetsche stepped down from the cab of a gleaming yellow
25-tonne truck with scaled-down horsepower, a stripped-back
gearbox and no sign of the iconic Mercedes-Benz three-pointed
star on its grille.
Daimler has been assembling high-end trucks in India for
years, but its recently launched cut-price BharatBenz line has
joined a trend by global heavy equipment manufacturers to
compete in India's high-volume, high-growth - but cost-conscious
- mass market.
The potential is huge. Truck sales alone grew 18 percent in
the year to March 2012 to over 800,000 vehicles, and are
expected to double to 1.6 million by 2017. This eclipses the
United States, where just over 300,000 commercial trucks were
sold in 2011.
But it's a market where being best isn't good enough. To
target the low end of India's engineering markets, which
accounts for over 70 percent of sales, manufacturers need to
offer the best value, and to do that they need to go local.
The BharatBenz 2523, a 25-tonne truck, will likely cost
around 1.75 million rupees ($33,300) before tax. That's less
than half the price of a comparable Mercedes-Benz Axor 2529 that
retails in Europe for 61,000 euros ($81,000).
"If customers can get gear manufactured by the global firms
at lower or equal price points compared to the domestic
manufacturers, then naturally there will be serious demand for
international kit," says Bharti Momaya, chief manager at
distributor firm, Ajisons, which sells locally-made switchgear
in Mumbai.
Car makers have been localising their products for years,
sourcing materials and making cheap, India-tailored vehicles.
India-made cars from companies such as Ford or South
Korea's Hyundai which poured billions of dollars
into India in the 1990s now command 75 percent of the market.
By comparison, foreign truckmakers have less than 10 percent
of India's domestic market, while overseas manufacturers of
substations - a market targeted by local units of Germany's
Siemens AG and Swedish-Swiss rival ABB Ltd
- have just over 20 percent of the local market.
European manufacturers of heavy-duty equipment ranging from
haulage trucks to power systems and machinery are now racing to
offer stripped-down, locally sourced and built products.
"In India there is definitely a need for international
players to go beyond a premium strategy and to find local ways
to develop a typically Indian product that really suits the
market," says Nikolaus Lang, partner and managing director at
the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Munich.
"In the truck industry in emerging markets, the next decade
will be the decade of localisation ... that is the next
challenge," he says.
It's a strategy that has worked well in Brazil, where
foreign manufacturers dominate the truck market. And with
restrictive foreign ownership rules in China and Russia, India
is a key market for growth-hungry global manufacturers.
AFFORDABLE SOLUTIONS
Global manufacturers producing in India can keep down costs
by outsourcing some production to local vendors, by using local
materials and labour, and by designing for local conditions,
scaling back on size or added frills.
Daimler isn't alone. Engineering conglomerate Siemens is
ramping up production of its low-cost SMART range in India. ABB,
one of the world's biggest power and technology suppliers, has
invested in local production plants and research and development
centres.
They are taking on entrenched local manufacturers, such as
Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland in trucks, and
Larsen & Toubro and Crompton Greaves in
power gear.
Siemens, which operates through its listed subsidiary
Siemens Ltd, says products from its locally tailored
SMART brand are up to 40 percent cheaper than in Europe.
It is selling power distribution gear which connects the
grid to local circuitry that is "produced in Aurangabad on a
low-cost base, for a country which needs low-cost solutions,"
says Armin Bruck, managing director of Siemens Ltd.
Siemens sold $130 million (100 million euros) of its SMART
gear in India in 2010 and expects it to account for 1 billion
euros worth of revenue by 2020.
It estimates India's total market for its low-cost line of
equipment is about 21 billion euros, and now sells 30 products
for industrial clients, ranging from baggage conveyor systems
for small airports to X-ray machines.
"Customers in India ... demand products that are low on
maintenance, are robust enough to withstand the tough
environmental conditions and operate efficiently," says Bruck.
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa expects to save
about 18 percent on costs on its new G97 turbine, which will be
70 percent made in India by the end of the year and tailored to
Indian conditions, says its country head, Ramesh Kymal.
The company is already applying lessons from its local
research to its international operations, and is investing about
2 billion rupees in its third factory in the country.
INVESTMENT PAY-OFF
Global makers of heavy equipment in India are also looking
beyond the domestic market, eyeing cost-efficient research and
development centres, global sourcing and potential export hubs.
Daimler, which employs 1,000 workers at its research
operations in India, plans to source parts for its factories
across the world from Indian suppliers.
"There are second order pay-offs for multinationals if they
think about localising their business systems in India," says
Rajat Dhawan, director at McKinsey India and leader of the
consultancy's manufacturing practice in Asia.
"They could leverage India as an export base," he says.
Siemens' India arm is its parent's first choice for low-cost
part sourcing, Bruck says. Others are seeing the potential for
local manufacturing operations.
ABB said in April it would spend 2.5 billion rupees to
expand its manufacturing base by setting up a new factory.
Daimler's $850 million bet on India, the company's biggest
greenfield investment outside of Europe, employs 1,400 people
and is testimony to Zetsche's belief in localisation.
"It is the only Daimler plant in the world that houses
products which combine Indian engineering with German and
Japanese DNA under a single roof," he said at last month's plant
inauguration, as hundreds of workers cheered.
($1 = 52.56 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.7542 euros)