By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE May 2 India's factories lost momentum
in April as output grew at its weakest pace in over four years,
but a jump in export orders augured well for the coming months,
a survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, fell for the second straight month in April,
dipping to 51.0 from 52.0 in March. The reading for April was
the lowest since November 2011.
The PMI index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has held above the watershed 50
level that divides growth from contraction for over four years.
The factory output sub-index fell close to stall speed at
50.2 in April from 51.6 the previous month, and was the weakest
showing since March 2009 when the sub-index reading of 49.3
pointed to a contraction.
But, a pick up in the export orders index suggests
factories could step up production in coming months.
"Manufacturing activity lost momentum again in April, with
output growth slowing further on the back of a deceleration in
domestic orders," said Leif Eskesen, chief India economist at
HSBC.
While not regarded as a major policy guide the survey will
harden already strong expectations that the Reserve Bank of
India will cut interest rates at a policy review on Friday.
The latest PMI showed inflation pressures ebbed further last
month with both costs of raw material and prices charged rising
at a slower pace than March.
"Encouragingly, input and output price inflation eased. With
the growth momentum slowing and inflation receding, the RBI is
likely to cut the policy rate this week," Eskesen said.
A Reuters poll showed the RBI is expected to make its third
25 basis point cut this year, lowering its key repo lending rate
to 7.25 percent.
The RBI has been reluctant to ease monetary policy more
aggressively because of high inflation, a wide current account
deficit, and a still weak currency.
Asia's third largest economy has been hard hit by weak
demand for its goods and services, and is struggling to regain
momentum with growth slowing to a decade-low of 5 percent.
Having launched a series of reforms late last year, the
minority government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is
struggling to push through more, but as yet there is little sign
of a revival in investment ahead of a national election due next
year.
The euro zone, India's largest trading partner, has been
ravaged by a sovereign debt crisis that has, on and off,
threatened to push the global economy into a new downturn.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)