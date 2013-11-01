BANGALORE Nov 1 Indian factories cut production
in October with overall manufacturing activity contracting for
the third straight month as order books shrank at a quicker
pace, a survey showed on Friday.
Another grim Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) suggests the
slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy is becoming entrenched
despite some mark up in overseas demand which prompted firms to
hire more workers.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI compiled by Markit
was unchanged at 49.6 in October, remaining below the watershed
50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
"Manufacturing activity contracted for the third consecutive
month in October. Order flows remain weak, despite a bounce-back
in export orders after two months of decline," said Leif
Eskesen, chief economist for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
While demand for the country's exports improved after drying
up for a couple of months, overall new orders contracted at a
quicker rate, offering little hope that softness in domestic
demand may be leveling off.
The new orders sub-index fell to 48.9 last month from 49.6
in September, its fifth month below 50.
A slew of surveys and data over the past few months have
stoked fears the economy grew at a slower pace in the quarter to
September than the 4.4 percent seen between April-June, its
slowest quarterly growth rate since early 2009.
Compounding policymakers' problems is a stubbornly high
inflation rate which shows no signs of abating, especially after
the Indian rupee was battered between May and
September, when rising U.S. bond yields prompted investors to
dump emerging market assets.
The weaker currency has pushed up prices of imported goods
and coupled with higher food costs drove wholesale inflation to
a seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September.
The Reserve Bank of India has responded with back-to-back
interest rate hikes, taking the policy repo rate to 7.75 percent
to curb rising prices.
The PMI survey showed input costs grew last month at their
quickest pace since June 2012. Output costs also rose at the
fastest rate since February.
"Input price inflation accelerated further despite the weak
growth backdrop, as the effects of the depreciated exchange rate
continue to pass through. This suggests that the RBI has to
continue its staring contest with inflation," Eskesen said.
