* India manufacturing PMI at 8-month high of 57.5 in Jan
* Factory output index clocks biggest monthly rise on record
* New orders and output indexes at highest since May 2011
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, Feb 1 India's manufacturing
sector grew at its fastest pace in eight months in January as
factory output surged the most on record on increased domestic
and foreign demand, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
The HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, jumped to 57.5 from 54.2 in
December.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector rebounded again in
January led by higher demand from both domestic and foreign
clients, suggesting some recovery in sentiment in recent
months," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
India's headline PMI has held above the 50 level that
separates growth from contraction for almost three years,
underlining the sector's resilience in the face of a global
downturn and euro area debt crisis.
India's factory output sub-index jumped to 62.9 in January
from 55.8 in December, the biggest rise from one month to the
next on record. Both the output and the new orders indexes rose
to their highest level since May last year.
The figures suggest a startling pick up in a sector that has
been battered by feeble growth in the United States and Europe
and a prolonged spell of monetary policy tightening in India.
Industrial output expanded 5.9 percent in November from a
year earlier, official data showed last month showed, beating
all forecasts and swinging from a contraction of 4.7 percent in
October.
Analysts have cut their forecasts for the economy and expect
it to grow in the year to March at its slowest pace in two
years. The economy grew 6.9 percent in the quarter ended
September 2011.
After 13 rate rises to stamp out inflation in between March
2010 and October 2011, the central bank signalled last month it
was shifting its focus to growth by cutting the cash reserve
requirements for banks by 50 basis points.
The PMI suggests more strength lies ahead because new orders
showed demand from both domestic and export clients. However,
price pressures remain as input costs grew at a faster pace than
in December.
"These numbers suggest it's premature for the RBI to cut
policy rates and that they have to await evidence of a
significant and sustained decline in inflation and/or further
materialization of downside risks to growth before they can roll
out rate cuts," Eskesen said.
Wholesale inflation, the main measure of price pressures in
India, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47 percent in December as
rising food costs slowed sharply. However, manufacturing
inflation was still strong, leaving the central bank little room
for more aggressive policy measures to help growth.
(Ediitng by Neil Fullick)