BANGALORE May 2 The pace of growth in India's
factory sector inched up in April, supported by bulging order
books, but slower output growth and increasing price pressures
dampened sentiment, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), compiled by Markit, rose to 54.9 in April
from 54.7 in March.
The index has remained above the 50-mark that divides growth
from contraction for more than three years.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly
faster pace in April. While output growth moderated ... new
orders continued to pour in, including for exports," said Leif
Eskesen, chief economist for India & ASEAN at HSBC.
The new orders sub-index rose to 61.1 in April after falling
to 58.1 in March, buoyed by strong exports, but while remaining
solidly above 50 the factory output index fell for the third
straight month.
However, actual industrial output data is
painting a bleaker picture with India posting sluggish factory
production growth of 4.1 percent in February from a year ago,
way below the 6.6 percent expected by analysts.
That does not bode well for Asia's third largest economy as
factory output accounts for roughly 15 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP).
Last month economists cut their GDP forecasts for the fifth
straight quarterly Reuters poll and now expect growth to average
7.1 percent in the fiscal year to March 2013.
The government is more optimistic, expecting the economy to
grow 7.6 percent in the same period, but even that is still a
far cry from the near double-digit rates seen before the onset
of the global financial crisis in 2008.
The Indian economy has been throttled in recent years by a
combination of high inflation, tight monetary policy, weak
global economic conditions and the lax implementation of fiscal
policies and reforms.
The PMI survey showed the costs of raw materials grew at
their fastest pace since August, and firms hiked their prices at
the quickest rate in a year.
Fears of adding to inflationary pressures that have plagued
the economy might prevent the central bank from cutting interest
rates aggressively to stimulate growth.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by a greater
than expected 50 basis points last month to boost the flagging
economy, but warned that it had little room to manoeuvre as
inflation was likely to remain elevated.
"Inflation accelerated with both output and input prices
rising faster," said Eskesen. "This suggests that upside risks
to inflation remain and that the RBI's rate cut could turn out
to have been premature and too aggressive."
(Editing by Jonathan Cable and Alex Richardson)