By Yati Himatsingka
| BANGALORE, March 1
BANGALORE, March 1 Indian factories stepped up
production last month as domestic orders poured in at a faster
pace than January, but weak global demand dented export growth,
a business survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), rose to 54.2 in February, after falling to
53.2 in January.
The PMI index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has held above the 50 mark that
divides growth from contraction for almost four years.
Still, data released on Thursday showed economic growth
eased to 4.5 percent in the three months to December, its lowest
in nearly four years, cementing expectations for a decade low
rate for the current fiscal year to March.
"Manufacturing activity picked up on the back of stronger
growth in domestic orders," said Leif Eskesen, HSBC's chief
economist for India.
The new orders index rose to 56.3 last month from 55.9 in
January but the export orders index fell for the second straight
month.
Asia's third largest economy has been hurt by slowing
overseas demand and renewed concerns about the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis, fuelled this week by an inconclusive
Italian election.
The euro zone, India's largest trading partner, has been
ravaged by a three year old sovereign debt crisis that has, on
and off, threatened to push the global economy into a new
downturn.
In addition, elevated inflation, high fiscal and
current-account deficits, and a still-weak rupee will dent hopes
for a speedy recovery.
India unveiled a surge in government spending on Thursday
despite expectations of an austere budget to shore up its
finances, imposing new taxes on the rich and large companies to
fund a dash for growth ahead of an election due by next year.
Expectations, fuelled in part by comments from finance
ministry officials, were that Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
would present an austere budget to parliament to cool the threat
of a sovereign rating downgrade to "junk" status.
One of the problems facing India is persistent inflationary
pressure.
The PMI survey showed costs of raw materials grew at a
steady pace, while prices charged grew at a faster rate during
February, making it harder for the central bank to ease policy
to spur growth.
"Inflation pressures, however, remain firm, with input cost
inflation holding steady and inflation of output prices picking
up. The numbers underscore that the room for monetary policy
easing is limited, even with progress on fiscal consolidation,"
Eskesen added.
After it cut its policy interest rate for the first time in
nine months in January, the Reserve Bank of India warned any
monetary easing would depend on how quickly the high current
account deficit and inflation could be reined in.
The RBI cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to
7.75 percent and revised its GDP growth forecast to 5.5 percent
from 5.8 percent for the fiscal year ending in March.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)