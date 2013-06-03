* India manufacturing PMI falls to 50.1 in May from 51.0 in
April
* PMI falls for third straight month; May reading was the
lowest since March 2009
* Factory output sub-index falls to 48.6 in May from 50.2 in
April
* Factory output shows first contraction since March 2009
* Weak domestic orders hit output, better exports orders
provide bright spot
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, June 3 Indian manufacturing growth
nearly stalled in May as factory output shrank for the first
time in over four years, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting
the economy remained frail at the start of the new fiscal year.
The sombre PMI findings came hard on the heels of data
released on Friday that confirmed Asia's third largest economy
grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the fiscal year that
ended in March.
The overall HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, sank to 50.1 in May from 51.0
in April, and was the third straight monthly fall.
Though the May reading was the lowest since March 2009, the
overall index has held above the watershed 50 level that divides
growth from contraction for over four years.
The reading for the factory production sub-index, however,
showed output contracted in May from a month earlier as new
orders growth slowed to a trickle. The output sub-index fell to
48.6 in May from 50.2 in April.
"Economic activity in the manufacturing sector slowed
further in May as output contracted in response to softer
domestic orders," said Leif Eskesen, an economist with survey
sponsor HSBC. Eskesen said power outages added to the drop in
production.
Years of reckless spending, a long struggle containing
inflation, high interest rates, policy paralysis and fragile
global demand have put India back in a rut of slow growth.
The PMI survey has shown factory activity in April and May
has slowed to the brink of contraction, which will likely hamper
the feeble recovery seen in the January-March quarter.
Government data released on Friday showed the Indian economy
grew 4.8 percent in the January-March quarter fom a year ago,
bettering the 4.7 percent growth recorded in the previous
quarter, and resulting in decade-low growth of 5.0 percent for
the fiscal year to March 2013.
The official data showed manufacturing sector grew an annual
2.6 percent in the three months to March, almost the same pace
as the previous quarter.
One bright spot in the PMI survey showed orders from abroad
came in at a faster pace than in April which might help the
sector avoid a downturn this month.
Firms also cut their prices, as input costs rose last month
at their slowest pace in over four years.
That could help ease the Reserve Bank of India's concerns
over inflationary pressures as it prepares for a policy meeting
later this month, with the market speculating on whether it will
make another interest rate cut.
"These numbers have heightened the probability that the RBI
will fire another salvo at its June policy meeting," Eskesen
said.
The central bank has lowered its policy rate by a total of
75 basis points since January, bringing it down to 7.25 percent,
to try to help spur economic recovery.
But the RBI has warned that upside risks to inflation and a
high current account deficit give it limited room for more
monetary easing even though economic growth remains weak.
