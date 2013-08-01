* Headline PMI close to contraction
* New orders shrink by most in four years, growth in export
orders slows
* Inflationary pressures picking
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Aug 1 A slowdown in Indian factory
activity deepened in July as order books shrank by the most in
over four years, suggesting a broad stagnation in the
manufacturing sector, a survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
INPMI=ECI, compiled by Markit, edged down to 50.1 in July from
50.3 in May.
The index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has been running close to the
50 mark that separates growth from contraction since May, but
has held above it for over four years.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector was broadly flat in
July. Output fell by less, but order flows weakened led by
slower growth in export orders," said Leif Eskesen, a chief
economist at HSBC.
The new orders sub-index, an overall indicator of firms'
order books, fell to 49.5 in July from 49.7 in June, as growth
in export orders, while still positive, slowed sharply in July.
The survey also showed output shrank for a third consecutive
month in July, while employment rose fractionally.
The Indian economy is stuck in a quagmire of low growth,
persistent inflation, a wide current account deficit and a
rapidly weakening currency. Policy measures to tackle any one of
these will likely worsen the other factors.
While the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in
the last fiscal year, economic data since then has suggested
further pain amidst an exports slump, while the rupee
has fallen to record lows.
By virtue of being a net importing country, a weakening
currency quickly inflates India's import bill leading to higher
inflation and a wider current account deficit, which in turn
pressures growth and the country's foreign exchange reserves.
The Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to support the rupee,
tightened liquidity conditions in money markets and increased
short term interest rates.
While those measures supported the rupee and helped it ease
off its record low of 61.21 to the dollar, the currency headed
back to those levels on Wednesday after the central bank
governor said those steps were temporary and would be rolled
back once the currency stabilised.
Even so, the central bank has limited tools to handle the
situation. Whatever it does will do little more than buy time
for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's weak coalition government to
undertake reforms needed attract foreign capital inflows, reduce
the current account deficit and boost investment.
With the economy growing at a snail's pace and inflation
well under the five percent considered as the central bank's
comfort zone, increasing the benchmark rate would further deepen
the downturn while having limited impact on the currency.
The latest PMI however showed inflation pressures
intensified in July with both the input and output costs rising
at a faster pace.
"The data suggests that the RBI will likely have to keep
policy rates on hold for a while given lingering inflation risks
and that the recently introduced currency stabilisation measures
will not be lifted anytime soon," Eskesen said.
(Reporting by Sumanta Dey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)