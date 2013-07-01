* Headline PMI edges up but output falls for 2nd month
* Export orders expand solidly, domestic demand soft
* Fastest rise in employment since March
* Price pressures picking up again
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, July 1 Indian factory activity
remained weak in June as output contracted for the second month
running and order books shrank for the first time in over four
years, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, edged up to 50.3 in June from
50.1 in May.
The index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has been flirting with the 50
mark that separates growth from contraction for two months but
has held above it for over four years.
"Manufacturing activity was broadly flat in June. Output
continued to contract due to power shortages, albeit less so
than last month. Moreover, new orders contracted led by weaker
domestic demand," said Leif Eskesen, a chief economist at HSBC.
While export orders came in at a faster pace last month,
domestic demand took a hit from the faltering economy.
A sub-index measuring overall new orders fell to 49.7, from
50.5 in May, below the watershed level for the first time since
March 2009.
Years of reckless spending, a long struggle containing
inflation, high interest rates, policy paralysis and fragile
global demand have put India back in a rut of slowing growth.
The economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the
fiscal year that ended in March and economic data since then has
underwhelmed suggesting no relief from the current slowdown.
The 5.0 percent growth rate in the previous fiscal year is a
far cry from the near double-digit rate recorded until two years
ago when India was widely expected to be one of the main drivers
of a global economic recovery.
The latest PMI showed inflationary pressures, which eased
in the previous few months, have started to pick up again with
input and output costs both rising in June.
"Despite the moderate pace of growth, output prices picked
up slightly and input prices rose more notably, partly in
response to the depreciation of rupee," Eskesen said.
The Indian rupee tumbled to new record lows last
week, making it emerging Asia's worst performing currency so far
this year, after remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on a rollback of stimulus prompted a sell-off in
emerging market assets and capital outflows.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)