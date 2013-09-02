By Yati Himatsingka
| BANGALORE, Sept 2
BANGALORE, Sept 2 Indian factory activity shrank
for the first time in more than four years last month, adding to
the country's deepening economic malaise even as the central
bank struggles to defend the battered rupee currency, a survey
showed.
The bleak Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) comes hard on the
heels of data on Friday that showed Asia's third-largest economy
grew at it slowest quarterly rate in the three months to June
since the global financial crisis, suggesting more pain ahead.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI, compiled by Markit,
sank to 48.5 in August from 50.1 in July, the lowest reading
since March 2009. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
far shallower fall to 49.9.
The index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not utilities, had been close to the 50 mark that
separates growth from contraction since May but falling orders
dragged it under last month.
"Manufacturing activity contracted in August for the first
time since March 2009. This was led by a decline in new orders,
especially export orders," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist
for India at survey sponsor HSBC.
The survey showed new export orders shrank for the first
time in a year.
In a sign that domestic demand is also faltering, new
orders, which include domestic orders, shrank at a faster pace.
The index fell for the sixth straight month to 47.5 in August,
its lowest since February 2009.
That prompted factories to cut production, with the
sub-index measuring output falling to its lowest since early
2009.
Data on Friday showed the Indian economy grew 4.4 percent in
the April-June quarter, the slowest quarterly rate since
Jan-March of 2009, hurt by a contraction in mining and
manufacturing.
Indian economic growth has nearly halved in the last two
years to a decade-low rate of 5 percent in the fiscal year that
ended in March, and a majority of the economists surveyed by
Reuters last week expect this year to be worse.
Weighed down by a record current account deficit, the Indian
rupee has lost around a fifth of its value since the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted in May it was going to start paring back
its stimulus, sparking capital outflows from many emerging
markets.
The beleaguered rupee suffered its worst month ever in
August, hitting successive record lows, leaving the Reserve Bank
of India few options to support the economy.
The RBI's main defence of the rupee has rested on draining
cash from domestic money markets and raising short-term interest
rates, making loans to struggling businesses costlier and adding
to growth concerns.
"The RBI will likely keep its liquidity tightening measures
in place for a while still to help contain the depreciation of
the currency," Eskesen added.
"Combined with the heightened macroeconomic uncertainty,
this will continue to weigh on growth in coming months."
Raghuram Rajan, former chief economist at the International
Monetary Fund, is set to take over as governor of the Reserve
Bank of India this week. Economists in a separate Reuters poll
said his immediate focus will be to bolster the currency.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)