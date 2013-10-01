BANGALORE Oct 1 Factory activity in India
shrank for a second month in September, albeit not as sharply as
in August, on a dearth of new orders which pushed firms to cut
staff, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Another grim Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) comes as
Asia's third-largest economy grapples with its worst slowdown in
a decade and policymakers struggle to put a floor under the
battered currency.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI, compiled by Markit,
rose to 49.6 in September from 48.5 in August, but remaining
below the watershed 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction.
The index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not utilities, has hovered near that 50 mark from
May but falling orders dragged it under in August for the first
time in more than four years.
"Manufacturing activity continued to shrink in September.
Order flows remain weak, especially export orders, and
employment fell," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India
at survey sponsor HSBC.
While orders from abroad shrank at a quicker pace on a
capricious global economy, overall new orders contracted at a
slower rate, offering hopes that softness in domestic demand may
be leveling off.
While the new orders sub-index rose to 49.6 last month from
47.5 in August, it spent its fourth month below 50, prompting
firms to cut staff for the first time since February 2012.
A slew of surveys and data over the past months have stoked
fears the economy grew at an even weaker pace in the current
quarter than the 4.4 percent seen in April-June, its slowest
quarterly growth rate since early 2009.
Compounding policymakers' problems, a yawning current
account deficit has driven funds out of the country and further
hammered the Indian rupee.
The currency lost over 20 percent of its value between
January and late-August, when it sank to a record low of 68.85
to the dollar, but it has since recovered around 10 percent on
central bank measures to attract more capital.
Data released on Monday showed India's current account
deficit widened to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
in the June quarter from 3.6 percent in the previous three
months, although the gap grew less than expected.
The weaker currency has pushed up prices of imported goods
and coupled with higher food costs drove wholesale inflation to
a six-month high in August.
The latest PMI survey showed input costs grew at their
fastest pace since June 2012.
"Despite the weak growth readings, the build-up in
underlying inflation pressures suggests that the RBI has to keep
its inflation guards up," Eskesen said.
New Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan surprised
financial markets by raising the key repo rate by 25 basis
points to 7.50 percent last month to ward off rising inflation,
but scaled back some of the emergency measures put in place to
support the ailing rupee.
Economists in a Reuters poll taken last week were split over
whether he will hike rates again at the central bank's next
policy review on Oct. 29.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)