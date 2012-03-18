BHUBANESWAR, India, March 18 Maoist guerrillas have abducted two Italian tourists from a remote district of India's eastern Orissa state, marking a potential escalation of a decades-long rebel war considered India's most serious internal security threat.

"We have imprisoned two Italian tourists," Sabyasachi Panda, organising secretary of the state committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist, said in an audio message sent to local reporters and obtained by Reuters.

He said the tourists were seized after they were spotted taking photos of women from one of India's indigenous tribes who were bathing in a river.

Prime Minister Manmoham Singh has declared the longstanding rebellion the biggest single threat to internal security. Hundreds die each year in violence linked to the insurgency but the guerrillas are not known for targeting foreigners.

At a news conference on Sunday, Orissa's home secretary U. N. Behera said the kidnapping took place on Saturday. Police say the tourists had been warned not to enter the area.

The Maoists say they are fighting for the rights of the poor and landless and stage ambushes in the swathe of eastern and central India in which they have a strong presence.

Panda gave a list of 13 demands to be met by Sunday to ensure the safety of the Italians, including the release of top Maoist leaders from prison and an end to counter-insurgency operations in the state.

The extremists abducted two officials last year, but released them a week later after the government agreed to meet their demands.

The rebels draw recruits from tribal communities, which are often desperately poor and in areas where the state has little presence. Orissa this year promised to clamp down on travel agencies offering "human safaris" to remote tribal areas.

The Italian foreign ministry said it was in contact with police through its embassy. The names of the two kidnap victims have not been released, but the foreign ministry said one was a tour operator. (additional reporting by Gavin Jones in ROME; writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ron Popeski)