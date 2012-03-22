By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 22 Indian
government-appointed negotiators began talks with Maoist
guerrillas on Thursday to secure the release of two Italians a
week after the rebels abducted them in a remote region.
"The talk has started," said Santosh Sarangi, one of the
government interlocutors.
The Maoists have been waging a decades-long conflict against
the government. They say they are fighting for the poor and
landless and have backed farmers in land disputes with industry,
tussles that present one of the main obstacles in Asia's
third-largest economy to higher growth and more jobs.
Italians Paolo Bosusco and Claudio Colangelo were taken
hostage last week after, according to the Maoists, they were
spotted taking photos of indigenous tribal women bathing in a
river in the eastern state of Orissa.
Bosusco runs a travel agency called Orissa Adventurous
Trekking and has been a regular visitor to India for the last 15
years, Italian media reported.
The rebels are demanding that Indian troops halt
counter-insurgency operations against them. The state's chief
minister, Naveen Patnaik, has said security forces had already
done so.
The Maoists are not known to have kidnapped foreigners
before but tension over what the rebels view as voyeuristic
tourism appears to have boiled over.
A few weeks ago, a scandal erupted over what the insurgents
regard as "human safaris" and the practice of taking tourists to
see naked tribal people on India's Andaman Islands and in
Orissa.
Authorities in the state have vowed to stop the practice,
but the Maoists said not enough had been done.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Robert Birsel)