NEW DELHI Dec 1 Maoist guerrillas ambushed a
paramilitary patrol in eastern India on Monday, killing 13
policemen in the biggest rebel attack this year, a state police
officer said.
The attack took place in remote Sukma district, in the
jungle of Chhattisgarh state, where members of the Central
Reserve Police Force had been sent to flush the rebels out of
their base.
The Maoists seek the overthrow of the Indian state and have
operated for decades across a wide swathe of central and eastern
India.
They have grown in strength in recent times in areas where
poor, tribal villagers have come into conflict with mining
companies seeking resources for industrialisation.
Security experts say the insurgency is India's biggest
internal security challenge.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani and Jatindra Das)