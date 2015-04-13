BHUBANESWAR, India, April 13 Maoist guerrillas
killed five policemen in eastern India on Monday by blowing up
their vehicle, police said, in the latest of a spate of attacks
that has left 13 dead since Saturday.
Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device under the
vehicle close to a new police camp in a remote area of
Chhattisgarh state, senior police official R.K. Vij said. The
injured men were airlifted out but one died on the journey and
four in hospital, he said.
Maoists killed seven police officers during an exchange of
fire in another part of Chhattisgarh state on Saturday. Up to 20
rebels were killed in the battle, Vij said.
A member of India's border security force died on Sunday
when rebels opened fire on a nighttime patrol, the police
official said.
All the attacks took place in resource-rich Chhattisgarh,
one of India's poorest regions and the site of a major security
operation to flush the rebels out of their bases.
The Maoists seek the violent overthrow of the Indian state
and have fought authorities for decades, particularly in rural
areas of central and eastern India where they enjoy some
support.
They say they are fighting to give poor farmers and landless
labourers control over their land and a greater claim on mineral
wealth exploited by mining companies.
The number of attacks has fallen in recent years, but
security experts say the insurgency remains India's biggest
internal security challenge.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing
by Andrew Roche)