MUMBAI, June 7 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has halved special deposit margins on long positions in rapeseed and soybean contracts to 5 percent after the oilseeds fell more than 7 pe r cent since the beginning of May.

The changes will be effective from Friday, the exchange said in a statement late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)