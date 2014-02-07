NEW DELHI Feb 7 Two Italian marines accused of
killing two Indian fishermen will not face the death penalty,
India's attorney general said on Friday.
India's home ministry has altered a sanction given last
month to the country's National Investigation Agency, which had
originally granted permission to charge the men under a strict
maritime security law carrying the death penalty, Goolam E.
Vahanvati told Reuters.
"The sanction had included the death penalty, and they have
withdrawn that," Vahanvati said, adding that the men will still
be tried under this law but will not face the gallows.
(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; editing by Malini Menon)