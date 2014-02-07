(Adds Home Ministry's refusal to comment, defence lawyer's
quote)
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI Feb 7 Two Italian marines accused of
killing two Indian fishermen will not face the death penalty,
India's attorney general said on Friday, the latest twist in a
case that has tested relations between the two countries.
The sailors, part of a military security team protecting a
cargo ship, say they mistook the fishermen for pirates and fired
warning shots into the water during the incident in February
2012 off the coast of the southern state of Kerala.
Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone deny killing
anyone or aiming directly at the fishing boat. They are on bail
but cannot leave India.
The Supreme Court ruled in January 2013 that a trial would
take place in India but charges have not yet been filed, partly
because of confusion regarding which law the men should be
prosecuted under.
On Monday, the Supreme Court pushed for a final decision
from the Indian government on whether the men will be charged
under maritime security legislation - an anti-piracy and
anti-terrorism act that metes out capital punishment to those
who kill someone in their bid to throw a ship off
course.
Attorney General Goolam E. Vahanvati told Reuters the men
would be tried under the law but the Home Ministry had withdrawn
the death penalty as a possible sentence.
The Home Ministry, which must sanction use of the law
because it is an anti-terrorism act, declined to comment.
"This is still using an anti-terrorist law and calling these
men terrorists," said defence lawyer Viplav Sharma. "This is
absolutely unacceptable."
It was also not clear whether the government could opt to
sanction some clauses in the law but not others, Sharma said.
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano last week called
India's handling of the case "contradictory and confusing".
Prime Minister Enrico Letta enlisted the European Union, which
opposes the death penalty, to put pressure on India.
(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)