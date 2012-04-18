* Yields gain for first time in 3 sessions

* Seen range-bound ahead of hefty debt sales

* Doubts about future RBI rate cuts to impact swaps

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 18 India federal bond yields rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of falls, due to concerns about a hefty stream of upcoming debt sales and on doubts about whether the central bank will continue to cut interest rates.

Yields have been falling in anticipation of monetary easing from the Reserve Bank of India, hitting their lowest in a month on Tuesday when the central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points cut.

However, traders don't expect the rally in Indian debt prices to continue, at least in the short-term, because the RBI plans to sell a hefty 3.7 billion rupees in bonds from April to September, with a sale of 160 billion planned for Friday.

"There is about 500 billion rupees of supply coming up over the next three weeks. The supply will get absorbed, but at higher yields from here," said a senior trader at a primary dealer.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled up 2 b asis points to 8.36 percent after falling to 8.30 percent in early trade.

The front loading of the cuts in the repo rate by the central bank also means analysts expect fewer such easing moves in the months ahead.

Standard Chartered analysts said they now expect a possible repo rate cut of 25 basis points in June, but said the RBI could stay on hold for the rest of fiscal 2012-13.

Interest rate swaps were thus range-bound, with traders saying the inverted spreads in the OIS curve may not correct soon since aggressive rate cuts appear ruled out and given the continuing tight liquidity conditions.

The 1-year swap rate rose 3 basis point to 7.87 p ercent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 4 basis points to 7.46 percent.

Barclays Capital said the spread between the 1-year and the 5-year swaps is unlikely to steepen significantly, and recommended investors pay 1y1y OIS at 7.50 percent, with a target of 7.75 percent and a stop-loss of 7.35 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)