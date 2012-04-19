* Yields rise for second session in a row

* Markets await 160 bln rupee bond auction on Fri

* Swaps flat on rate cut doubts, tight liquidity

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 19 India federal bond yields rose for a second straight session on Thursday as caution prevailed a day before the third debt auction of the fiscal year, part of a relentless pace of sales from a government with big borrowing plans.

Bond prices are close to erasing the rally seen after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points, with traders blaming the hefty upcoming supply and doubts about future easing.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled up 5 basis points to 8.41 percent after falling as low as 8.33 percent during intraday trade.

That's close to the 8.45 percent levels that yields were fetching the day before the RBI's policy meeting, though they are still well below the four-month high of 8.71 percent hit in early April.

"Most positive things have been factored in. In fact with about 300 billion rupees of SLR paper in supply each week, yields are biased up," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai, referring to statutory liquidity ratio.

The government will sell about 140 billion rupees of bonds every week, along with a corresponding amount of treasury bills, during the first half of the fiscal year started in April.

As a result, Agarwal expects the 10-year yield to trade in a 8.25 percent-8.50 percent band in the near term.

On Friday, India will sell 160 billion rupees worth of paper, including 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, one of the most actively traded papers in the last few weeks.

It will mark the country's first auction since the repo rate cut, and demand is expected to be strong.

Traders are anticipating a potential new benchmark 10-year bond in India, as the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bond already has a hefty 630 billion rupees ($12.18 billion) in outstanding paper.

Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India will likely sell at most one more tranche of the existing 10-year, given that typically the central bank has kept the size of its benchmark bonds at 600-700 billion rupees.

Swaps were range bound, with rates unlikely to fall any further given the limited scope of future rate cuts and the tight liquidity in interbank markets, analysts said.

The 1-year swap rate rose 3 basis point to 7.90 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 4 basis points to 7.50 percent.