* Yields rise for third session in a row

* 160 bln rupee bond auction fully sold

* Traders see possible new benchmark 10-yr

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 20 India federal bond yields rose for a third straight session on Friday, erasing the rally in debt prices seen after the central bank's rate cut, on rising expectations that a new benchmark 10-year bond will be introduced.

Though Tuesday's Reserve Bank of India's cut of 50 basis points in the repo rate had initially sparked gains, doubts about the scope of future easings and the hefty supply of debt sales coming up have also helped douse the rally in bond prices.

India auctioned off 160 billion Indian rupees ($3.08 billion) in bonds on Friday, with the entire sale getting allocated to investors.

"The auction went well as traders typically remain short before a sale to buy at lower levels," said Baljinder Singh, a dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.

"If the existing 10-year paper is not part of the next sale, we may see an immediate selloff."

Dealers say India could unveil a new benchmark 10-year bond, given the existing benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond has a current outstanding paper of 630 billion rupees.

The government typically issues between 600-700 billion rupees of each paper and the existing traded papers in that maturity profile gradually become illiquid once the new papers are issued.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled up 13 basis points to 8.54 percent, well above the 8.45 percent levels it was fetching the day before the RBI's easing move.

Interest rate swaps rose in line with bond yields.

The 1-year swap rate rose 5 basis point to 7.95 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate added 6 basis points to 7.56 percent. ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)