* Yields rise for third session in a row
* 160 bln rupee bond auction fully sold
* Traders see possible new benchmark 10-yr
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 20 India federal bond yields rose
for a third straight session on Friday, erasing the rally in
debt prices seen after the central bank's rate cut, on rising
expectations that a new benchmark 10-year bond will be
introduced.
Though Tuesday's Reserve Bank of India's cut of 50 basis
points in the repo rate had initially sparked gains, doubts
about the scope of future easings and the hefty supply of debt
sales coming up have also helped douse the rally in bond prices.
India auctioned off 160 billion Indian rupees ($3.08
billion) in bonds on Friday, with the entire sale getting
allocated to investors.
"The auction went well as traders typically remain short
before a sale to buy at lower levels," said Baljinder Singh, a
dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"If the existing 10-year paper is not part of the next sale,
we may see an immediate selloff."
Dealers say India could unveil a new benchmark 10-year bond,
given the existing benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
has a current outstanding paper of 630 billion
rupees.
The government typically issues between 600-700 billion
rupees of each paper and the existing traded papers in that
maturity profile gradually become illiquid once the new papers
are issued.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
settled up 13 basis points to 8.54 percent, well above the 8.45
percent levels it was fetching the day before the RBI's easing
move.
Interest rate swaps rose in line with bond yields.
The 1-year swap rate rose 5 basis point to
7.95 percent from Thursday's close, while the 5-year rate
added 6 basis points to 7.56 percent.
($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)