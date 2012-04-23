* Yields rise for fourth session in a row

* Sharp rupee fall worrying foreign investors

* Dealers await 160 bln rupee bond auction

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 23India federal bond yields rose on Monday for a fourth consecutive session after sharp falls in the rupee sparked fears about foreign selling, while caution also prevailed as the country's two most liquid debt approach their issuance limits.

Foreign selling has been a particular concern for Indian markets, and that was magnified on Monday by a Reuters report that a Macquarie hedge fund was existing some its positions because of uncertainty over a proposed rule on taxes.

The declines in the rupee -- which on Monday posted its sharpest daily fall in nearly a month -- could give another reason for foreign investors to sell, traders worried.

"The rupee depreciation is worrying foreign investors. Moreover, the two most traded bonds may become illiquid if the RBI does not issue more paper," said Gaurav Gupta, a dealer with state-run Corporation Bank.

"The sharp rise in yields has seen stop-losses getting triggered."

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 3 basis points higher at 8.57 percent after rising to 8.59 percent in intraday trading.

Despite the central bank's cut in the repo rate on April 17, benchmark bond yields have risen 23 basis points since then given expectations there will not be more monetary easing anytime soon and because of the hefty supply of upcoming debt.

Liquidity remains a problem as well, and traders do not expect any significant action from the Reserve Bank of India outside of limited bond purchases and secondary market buying.

Traders are also keenly awaiting the details of a 160 billion rupees debt auction scheduled this week.

The sale is set to include bonds with 10-14 years in maturity, and traders will keenly await to see whether there are more issuance of the current 10-year paper.

The 8.79 percent 2021 bond has 630 billion rupees in outstanding paper, with the government normally limiting the maximum issuance to between 600-700 billion rupees.

The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond ended 1 basis point, up at 8.58 percent.

The 1-year swap rate remain unchanged at 7.95 percent from Friday's close, while the 5-year rate added 2 basis points to 7.58 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)